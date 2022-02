Description

Heath, Kiren N (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 3) Aggravated Misd Poss Of Marijuana (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possess Handgun By Minor (M), and 6) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/22/2022 17:12.