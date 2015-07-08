Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-23-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|TURNER, TYRAE NAIJHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/29/1998
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-23 00:13:00
|Court Case
|5902022205810
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARVEY, JESSICA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/9/1999
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-23 11:55:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WALLACE, KHALIL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/26/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-23 13:32:00
|Court Case
|6302021051852
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|HARVEY, JESSICA SARAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/9/1999
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-23 03:09:00
|Court Case
|5902022205789
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NELSON-OLIPHANT, BRENDAN ISAIAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/3/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-23 10:14:00
|Court Case
|5902022205831
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F)
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|CUMMINGS, CURTIS LEON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/14/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-23 13:46:00
|Court Case
|5902022205894
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00