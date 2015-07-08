Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-23-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TURNER, TYRAE NAIJHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/29/1998
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-23 00:13:00
Court Case 5902022205810
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name HARVEY, JESSICA
Arrest Type
DOB 7/9/1999
Height 5.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-23 11:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WALLACE, KHALIL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/26/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-23 13:32:00
Court Case 6302021051852
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name HARVEY, JESSICA SARAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/9/1999
Height 5.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-23 03:09:00
Court Case 5902022205789
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name NELSON-OLIPHANT, BRENDAN ISAIAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/3/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-23 10:14:00
Court Case 5902022205831
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name CUMMINGS, CURTIS LEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/14/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-23 13:46:00
Court Case 5902022205894
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00