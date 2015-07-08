Below are the Union County arrests for 02-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Thomas, Jordan Edward
Arrest Date 02/23/2022
Court Case 202201140
Charge 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Thomas, Jordan Edward (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 300-BLK Culpepper St/s Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2022 10:13.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Ellerbe, Terrance De Vanta
Arrest Date 02/23/2022
Court Case 202201146
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Ellerbe, Terrance De Vanta (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 300-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2022 13:21.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Harley, Nikki Nicole
Arrest Date 02/23/2022
Court Case 202201146
Charge 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Harley, Nikki Nicole (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 300-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2022 13:28.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Johnson, Caleb Jabryan
Arrest Date 02/23/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Communicating Threats), M (M),
Description Johnson, Caleb Jabryan (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (communicating Threats), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2022 14:10.
Arresting Officer Rivas, R J

Name Thomas, Issac Jedidiah
Arrest Date 02/23/2022
Court Case 202201148
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M),
Description Thomas, Issac Jedidiah (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), at 900-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2022 14:34.
Arresting Officer Malone, J

