Below are the Union County arrests for 02-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thomas, Jordan Edward
|Arrest Date
|02/23/2022
|Court Case
|202201140
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Jordan Edward (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 300-BLK Culpepper St/s Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2022 10:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Ellerbe, Terrance De Vanta
|Arrest Date
|02/23/2022
|Court Case
|202201146
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Ellerbe, Terrance De Vanta (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 300-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2022 13:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Harley, Nikki Nicole
|Arrest Date
|02/23/2022
|Court Case
|202201146
|Charge
|1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Harley, Nikki Nicole (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 300-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2022 13:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Johnson, Caleb Jabryan
|Arrest Date
|02/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Communicating Threats), M (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Caleb Jabryan (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (communicating Threats), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2022 14:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Rivas, R J
|Name
|Thomas, Issac Jedidiah
|Arrest Date
|02/23/2022
|Court Case
|202201148
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Issac Jedidiah (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), at 900-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2022 14:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, J
|Name
|Thomas, Jordan Edward
|Arrest Date
|02/23/2022
|Court Case
|202201148
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Jordan Edward (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 900-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 2/23/2022 15:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M