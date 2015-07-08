Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-24-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KNUCKLES, ASHLYN LATRICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/10/1987
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-24 08:21:00
Court Case 5902022206008
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name GORDON, ISAIAH DEMARCUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/22/2003
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-24 07:00:00
Court Case 5902022203469
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name MOODY, DOMINIC SANCHEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/5/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-24 14:15:00
Court Case 5902019237734
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name LIVINGSTON, TADARIOUS MARQUIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/11/1994
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-24 06:43:00
Court Case 5902022205601
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name HARRIS, ANTHONY JEROME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/30/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-24 09:30:00
Court Case 5902022205251
Charge Description ASSAULT PUBLIC TRANSIT OPERATR
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name ROBINSON, KHAYREE MARCEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/26/1997
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-24 13:30:00
Court Case 5902022206085
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount