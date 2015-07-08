Below are the Union County arrests for 02-24-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Doe, John
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2022
|Court Case
|202200040
|Charge
|Breaking Into Coin Machine (M),
|Description
|Doe, John (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Into Coin Machine (M), at 3800-BLK W Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 2/24/2022 01:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Henry, J
|Name
|Jones, Dennis Burdette
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Jones, Dennis Burdette (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 2/24/2022 11:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Castillo, Federico Vazquez
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2022
|Court Case
|202201385
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Castillo, Federico Vazquez (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 5300-BLK Willow Run Dr/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2022 21:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Strong, Stephanie Anne
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Strong, Stephanie Anne (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2700-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 2/24/2022 01:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Weeks, S C
|Name
|Wood, Jacob Charles
|Arrest Date
|02/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Wood, Jacob Charles (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 200-BLK Old Post Rd, Weddington, NC, on 2/24/2022 13:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Kropp, J P
|Name
|Wilson, Cooper Lee
|Arrest Date
|02-24-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wilson, Cooper Lee (W /M/27) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1700-BLK Williams Rd Ext, Monroe, NC, between 05:54, 2/24/2022 and 05:55, 2/24/2022. Reported: 05:55, 2/24/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R