Below are the Union County arrests for 02-24-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Doe, John
Arrest Date 02/24/2022
Court Case 202200040
Charge Breaking Into Coin Machine (M),
Description Doe, John (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Into Coin Machine (M), at 3800-BLK W Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 2/24/2022 01:04.
Arresting Officer Henry, J

Name Jones, Dennis Burdette
Arrest Date 02/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Jones, Dennis Burdette (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 2/24/2022 11:56.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Castillo, Federico Vazquez
Arrest Date 02/24/2022
Court Case 202201385
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Castillo, Federico Vazquez (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 5300-BLK Willow Run Dr/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/24/2022 21:21.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Strong, Stephanie Anne
Arrest Date 02/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Strong, Stephanie Anne (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2700-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 2/24/2022 01:53.
Arresting Officer Weeks, S C

Name Wood, Jacob Charles
Arrest Date 02/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Wood, Jacob Charles (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 200-BLK Old Post Rd, Weddington, NC, on 2/24/2022 13:01.
Arresting Officer Kropp, J P

Name Wilson, Cooper Lee
Arrest Date 02-24-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Wilson, Cooper Lee (W /M/27) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1700-BLK Williams Rd Ext, Monroe, NC, between 05:54, 2/24/2022 and 05:55, 2/24/2022. Reported: 05:55, 2/24/2022.
Arresting Officer Eason, R