Below are the Union County arrests for 02-25-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Chambers, Cassan
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Criminal Summons (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Cassan (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at E Monroe Expressway/austin Chaney Rd, Wingate, NC, on 2/25/2022 18:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Love, Jack Dempsey
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2022
|Court Case
|202201416
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Love, Jack Dempsey (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1400-BLK Tomberlin Rd, Unionville, NC, on 2/25/2022 21:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Rushing, Jerry Dean
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2022
|Court Case
|202201416
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Jerry Dean (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1400-BLK Tomberlin Rd, Unionville, NC, on 2/25/2022 21:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Buff, Teresa Lynn
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2022
|Court Case
|202201410
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Buff, Teresa Lynn (W /F/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1000-BLK Lane St, Monroe, NC, on 2/25/2022 21:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Cox, John Mitchell
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Probation Violation), F (F),
|Description
|Cox, John Mitchell (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Violation), F (F), at 1000-BLK Chestnut Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/25/2022 00:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Miles, J E
|Name
|Doucette, Ashlyn Samantha
|Arrest Date
|02/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Doucette, Ashlyn Samantha (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 600-BLK Gelderland Dr, Stallings, NC, on 2/25/2022 22:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Weeks, S C