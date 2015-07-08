Description

Gordon, Michael Brandon (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), and 5) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M), at 300-BLK Rehobeth Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/26/2022 22:10.