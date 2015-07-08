Below are the Union County arrests for 02-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Neal, Jeffery Harold
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fict/Rev/Alter Drivers License (M) And 2) Fict/Rev/Alter Drivers License (M),
|Description
|Neal, Jeffery Harold (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fict/rev/alter Drivers License (M) and 2) Fict/rev/alter Drivers License (M), at 1200-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd/venetian Way Dr, Marvin, NC, on 2/26/2022 16:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Short, Kristopher Lamar
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Short, Kristopher Lamar (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 300-BLK Ingram Rd, Lilesville, NC, on 2/26/2022 18:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich, K C
|Name
|Gordon, Michael Brandon
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), And 5) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M),
|Description
|Gordon, Michael Brandon (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), and 5) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M), at 300-BLK Rehobeth Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/26/2022 22:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C
|Name
|Love, Jack Dempsey
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2022
|Court Case
|202201416
|Charge
|Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F),
|Description
|Love, Jack Dempsey (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), at 6200-BLK Woodthrush Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 2/26/2022 00:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Stitt, Nikai Dimetri
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Stitt, Nikai Dimetri (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK N Church St/w North Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/26/2022 01:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Lyons, Corey Monte
|Arrest Date
|02/26/2022
|Court Case
|202201217
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Lyons, Corey Monte (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2100-BLK Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2022 01:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Robinson, M