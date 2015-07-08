Below are the Union County arrests for 02-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Neal, Jeffery Harold
Arrest Date 02/26/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fict/Rev/Alter Drivers License (M) And 2) Fict/Rev/Alter Drivers License (M),
Description Neal, Jeffery Harold (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fict/rev/alter Drivers License (M) and 2) Fict/rev/alter Drivers License (M), at 1200-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd/venetian Way Dr, Marvin, NC, on 2/26/2022 16:16.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Short, Kristopher Lamar
Arrest Date 02/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Short, Kristopher Lamar (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 300-BLK Ingram Rd, Lilesville, NC, on 2/26/2022 18:39.
Arresting Officer Ciucevich, K C

Name Gordon, Michael Brandon
Arrest Date 02/26/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), And 5) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M),
Description Gordon, Michael Brandon (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), and 5) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M), at 300-BLK Rehobeth Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/26/2022 22:10.
Arresting Officer Whetstone, C

Name Love, Jack Dempsey
Arrest Date 02/26/2022
Court Case 202201416
Charge Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F),
Description Love, Jack Dempsey (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), at 6200-BLK Woodthrush Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 2/26/2022 00:53.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Stitt, Nikai Dimetri
Arrest Date 02/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Stitt, Nikai Dimetri (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK N Church St/w North Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/26/2022 01:20.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Lyons, Corey Monte
Arrest Date 02/26/2022
Court Case 202201217
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Lyons, Corey Monte (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2100-BLK Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/26/2022 01:32.
Arresting Officer Robinson, M