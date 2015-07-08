Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-27-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STURDIVANT, TASHA LATOYA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/31/1988
Height 5.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-27 00:01:00
Court Case 3502020707325
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name DEER, RYAN PAUL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/29/1975
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-27 16:11:00
Court Case 1202021053163
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name BAGWELL, JULIE CATHERINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/9/1976
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-27 01:39:00
Court Case 5902022206399
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HIGUELDO-CASTRO, EDWARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/28/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-27 13:45:00
Court Case 5902022206474
Charge Description PWIMSD SCH VI CS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ESPINAL-DIAZ, MELBIN L
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/13/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-27 02:00:00
Court Case 5902022206429
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MARTINEZ, JAVIER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/28/2003
Height 5.10
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-27 13:45:00
Court Case 5902022206473
Charge Description PWIMSD SCH VI CS
Bond Amount 2500.00