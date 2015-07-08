Below are the Union County arrests for 02-27-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Paysour, Elijah Kavon
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Paysour, Elijah Kavon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2022 01:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J
|Name
|Massey, Jameze
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2022
|Court Case
|202201232
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Window Tint, Dwlr Not Impaired), (M),
|Description
|Massey, Jameze (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (window Tint, Dwlr Not Impaired), (M), at 1100-BLK Burke St, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2022 01:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Shook, Susan Jane
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Liquor-Give Mtbv / U-Wn <21 (M),
|Description
|Shook, Susan Jane (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Liquor-give Mtbv / U-wn <21 (M), at 8200-BLK Waxhaw Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/27/2022 04:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Bonney, W
|Name
|Pusateri, Jeffrey Robert
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Pusateri, Jeffrey Robert (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1000-BLK Kemble St, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/27/2022 07:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Pressley, April Dawn
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2022
|Court Case
|202201439
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Pressley, April Dawn (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 6100-BLK Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 2/27/2022 09:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Hubbard, K N
|Name
|Wade, Vivian Ashley
|Arrest Date
|02/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Wade, Vivian Ashley (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK E North Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/27/2022 16:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D