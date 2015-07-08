Below are the Union County arrests for 02-27-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Paysour, Elijah Kavon
Arrest Date 02/27/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Paysour, Elijah Kavon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2022 01:11.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J

Name Massey, Jameze
Arrest Date 02/27/2022
Court Case 202201232
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Window Tint, Dwlr Not Impaired), (M),
Description Massey, Jameze (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (window Tint, Dwlr Not Impaired), (M), at 1100-BLK Burke St, Monroe, NC, on 2/27/2022 01:30.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Shook, Susan Jane
Arrest Date 02/27/2022
Court Case
Charge Liquor-Give Mtbv / U-Wn <21 (M),
Description Shook, Susan Jane (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Liquor-give Mtbv / U-wn <21 (M), at 8200-BLK Waxhaw Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/27/2022 04:11.
Arresting Officer Bonney, W

Name Pusateri, Jeffrey Robert
Arrest Date 02/27/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Pusateri, Jeffrey Robert (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1000-BLK Kemble St, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/27/2022 07:49.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Pressley, April Dawn
Arrest Date 02/27/2022
Court Case 202201439
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Pressley, April Dawn (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 6100-BLK Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 2/27/2022 09:40.
Arresting Officer Hubbard, K N

Name Wade, Vivian Ashley
Arrest Date 02/27/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Wade, Vivian Ashley (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK E North Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/27/2022 16:35.
Arresting Officer Price, D