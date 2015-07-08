Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-28-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WARREN, TYHIEM DAXON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/30/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-28 01:37:00
Court Case 5902022206518
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name JAABER, JAMIL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/15/1978
Height 6.4
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-28 11:27:00
Court Case 5902022205914
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name CALDERON, BRYAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/26/1999
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-28 07:15:00
Court Case 5902022206447
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name KIRKPATRICK, LEONARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/14/1971
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-28 11:35:00
Court Case 5902022206363
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HOWIE, LAPREACE JAMAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/15/2003
Height 6.0
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-28 07:15:00
Court Case 5902022205307
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name MESSIAH, RODERICK DEONTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/1/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-28 12:12:00
Court Case 5902022205597
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 2500.00