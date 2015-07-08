Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-28-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WARREN, TYHIEM DAXON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/30/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-28 01:37:00
|Court Case
|5902022206518
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JAABER, JAMIL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/15/1978
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-28 11:27:00
|Court Case
|5902022205914
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CALDERON, BRYAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/26/1999
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-28 07:15:00
|Court Case
|5902022206447
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KIRKPATRICK, LEONARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/14/1971
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-28 11:35:00
|Court Case
|5902022206363
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HOWIE, LAPREACE JAMAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/15/2003
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-28 07:15:00
|Court Case
|5902022205307
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MESSIAH, RODERICK DEONTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/1/1996
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-28 12:12:00
|Court Case
|5902022205597
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00