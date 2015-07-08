Description

Chavez, Kevin Jovani (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (poss Marijuana) (M), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (pwisd Marijuana) (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault On A Female) (M), at 5100-BLK E Hwy 74/s Forest Hills School Rd, Wingate, NC, on 2/28/2022 09:28.