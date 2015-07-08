Below are the Union County arrests for 02-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hernandez, Sherry Lynn
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2022
|Court Case
|202201246
|Charge
|1) Felony Possession Sch I Cs (F), 2) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Sherry Lynn (W /F/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Sch I Cs (F), 2) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1700-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2022 01:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Willoughby, Albert Deonta
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2022
|Court Case
|202201247
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Stop Sign Violation (M),
|Description
|Willoughby, Albert Deonta (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Stop Sign Violation (M), at 900-BLK W Franklin St/n Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 2/28/2022 02:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Stokes, Wesley Jared
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Obstruting Justice), M (M),
|Description
|Stokes, Wesley Jared (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (obstruting Justice), M (M), at 600-BLK S Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/28/2022 08:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Chavez, Kevin Jovani
|Arrest Date
|02/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) True Bill Of Indictment (Poss Marijuana) (M), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (Pwisd Marijuana) (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault On A Female) (M),
|Description
|Chavez, Kevin Jovani (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (poss Marijuana) (M), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (pwisd Marijuana) (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault On A Female) (M), at 5100-BLK E Hwy 74/s Forest Hills School Rd, Wingate, NC, on 2/28/2022 09:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B
|Name
|Williams, Lucinda Renee
|Arrest Date
|02-28-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Williams, Lucinda Renee (B /F/36) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at W Monroe Exwy, Marshville, NC, on 2/28/2022 1:23:11 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Of Sch I Cs
|Arrest Date
|02-28-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Of Sch I Cs (C), at 1700-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 01:12, 2/28/2022 and 01:13, 2/28/2022. Reported: 01:13, 2/28/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B