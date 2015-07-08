Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-01-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CARLTON, ERICA LOUISE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/8/1978
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-01 02:50:00
|Court Case
|3502021709626
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|GLOVER, MAURICE SHAWNTAY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/8/1977
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-01 09:59:00
|Court Case
|2302021704305
|Charge Description
|RECKLESS DRVG-WANTON DISREGARD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RISHER, ALEXIS PATRICIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/13/1998
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-01 14:35:00
|Court Case
|5902022206388
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SNOW, GLENN DENNIS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/27/1983
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-01 01:57:00
|Court Case
|5902022206603
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|HOPKINS, AMANDA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/24/1987
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-01 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022206576
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, CRYSTAL MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/11/1983
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-01 14:30:00
|Court Case
|5402021052299
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00