Below are the Union County arrests for 03-01-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gibson, Alicia Ann
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Second Degree Trespass), M (M),
|Description
|Gibson, Alicia Ann (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(second Degree Trespass), M (M), at 1500-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2022 12:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Orr, Joshua Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Awdw Govt Officer/Employee (F) And 2) Flee To Elude (F),
|Description
|Orr, Joshua Lee (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Govt Officer/employee (F) and 2) Flee To Elude (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2022 13:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Johnson, Shana Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Drug Para) (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Shana Elizabeth (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Drug Para) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2022 16:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Hammonds, Timmie Wardell
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Hammonds, Timmie Wardell (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2022 16:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Asefa, Nahome Fanos
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Forgery) (F),
|Description
|Asefa, Nahome Fanos (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (forgery) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2022 16:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Hailey, Cornika Lasha R
|Arrest Date
|03/01/2022
|Court Case
|202201287
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Hailey, Cornika Lasha R (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1200-BLK Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 3/1/2022 21:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M