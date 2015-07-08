Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-02-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BROWN, JEREMY DAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|9/29/1989
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-02 01:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Term
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CLARK, DNASZHEA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/15/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-02 13:08:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WADE, DESTINY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/10/2004
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-02 15:58:00
|Court Case
|5902022206730
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|CASTILLO, ROBERTO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/15/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-02 00:57:00
|Court Case
|5902022206663
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GATEWOOD, CARLOS ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/4/1981
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-02 10:55:00
|Court Case
|5902021234020
|Charge Description
|AID & ABET LARCENY (F)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RIVERS, ANTHONY ANTWAIN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/29/1962
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-02 03:13:00
|Court Case
|1002017712472
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00