Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-02-2022 of mecklenburg.

Name BROWN, JEREMY DAMONT
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 9/29/1989
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-02 01:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name CLARK, DNASZHEA
Arrest Type
DOB 10/15/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-02 13:08:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WADE, DESTINY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/10/2004
Height 5.2
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-02 15:58:00
Court Case 5902022206730
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name CASTILLO, ROBERTO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/15/1985
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-02 00:57:00
Court Case 5902022206663
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name GATEWOOD, CARLOS ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/4/1981
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-02 10:55:00
Court Case 5902021234020
Charge Description AID & ABET LARCENY (F)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name RIVERS, ANTHONY ANTWAIN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/29/1962
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-02 03:13:00
Court Case 1002017712472
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000.00