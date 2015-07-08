Below are the Union County arrests for 03-02-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hough, Darroll Robert
Arrest Date 03/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
Description Hough, Darroll Robert (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2022 16:09.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine
Arrest Date 03-02-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine (C), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, between 01:11, 3/2/2022 and 01:12, 3/2/2022. Reported: 01:12, 3/2/2022.
Arresting Officer Wilson, M A

Name Boyce, Philip
Arrest Date 03/02/2022
Court Case 202201281
Charge 1) Awdwitk No Injury (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), And 3) Discharging Firearm (F),
Description Boyce, Philip (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdwitk No Injury (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), and 3) Discharging Firearm (F), at 100-BLK Center Dr South, Riverhead, NC, on 3/2/2022 17:55.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Gonzalez, Eliseo Vidal
Arrest Date 03-02-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Gonzalez, Eliseo Vidal (W /M/35) VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg (C), at 200-BLK Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 01:38, 3/2/2022. Reported: 01:38, 3/2/2022.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Mcclain, Roman Bradley
Arrest Date 03/02/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Felony Probation Violation Out Of County (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Fel Probation Violation Out Of County (F), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
Description Mcclain, Roman Bradley (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Probation Violation Out Of County (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Fel Probation Violation Out Of County (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 500-BLK Witmore Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/2/2022 19:09.
Arresting Officer Beach, D T

Name Site Devinc VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 03-02-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Site Devinc VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 2300-BLK Hanover Dr, Monroe, NC, between 06:30, 3/1/2022 and 07:13, 3/2/2022. Reported: 07:13, 3/2/2022.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C