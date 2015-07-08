Below are the Union County arrests for 03-02-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hough, Darroll Robert
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
|Description
|Hough, Darroll Robert (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/2/2022 16:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine
|Arrest Date
|03-02-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine (C), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, between 01:11, 3/2/2022 and 01:12, 3/2/2022. Reported: 01:12, 3/2/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilson, M A
|Name
|Boyce, Philip
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2022
|Court Case
|202201281
|Charge
|1) Awdwitk No Injury (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), And 3) Discharging Firearm (F),
|Description
|Boyce, Philip (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdwitk No Injury (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), and 3) Discharging Firearm (F), at 100-BLK Center Dr South, Riverhead, NC, on 3/2/2022 17:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Gonzalez, Eliseo Vidal
|Arrest Date
|03-02-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gonzalez, Eliseo Vidal (W /M/35) VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg (C), at 200-BLK Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 01:38, 3/2/2022. Reported: 01:38, 3/2/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Mcclain, Roman Bradley
|Arrest Date
|03/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Felony Probation Violation Out Of County (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Fel Probation Violation Out Of County (F), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Mcclain, Roman Bradley (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Probation Violation Out Of County (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Fel Probation Violation Out Of County (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 500-BLK Witmore Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/2/2022 19:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|Site Devinc VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|03-02-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Site Devinc VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 2300-BLK Hanover Dr, Monroe, NC, between 06:30, 3/1/2022 and 07:13, 3/2/2022. Reported: 07:13, 3/2/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C