Mcclain, Roman Bradley (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Probation Violation Out Of County (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Fel Probation Violation Out Of County (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 500-BLK Witmore Rd, Wingate, NC, on 3/2/2022 19:09.