Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-03-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CYPRESS, TYTIANA BLONETHEA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/9/1998
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-03 09:49:00
Court Case 5902022002259
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 40000.00

Name BROWN, RONELL LAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/18/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-03 11:17:00
Court Case 5902022206832
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HAMILTON, ALVIN L
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/29/1975
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-03 10:00:00
Court Case 5902022206769
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name DUNMORE, TARRESE KEVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/10/2002
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-03 14:13:00
Court Case 5902022206762
Charge Description INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name JACKSON, ANTONIO
Arrest Type
DOB 3/31/1981
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-03 12:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name RUSHING, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/1/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-03 16:12:00
Court Case 5902022206770
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00