Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-03-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CYPRESS, TYTIANA BLONETHEA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/9/1998
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-03 09:49:00
|Court Case
|5902022002259
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|40000.00
|Name
|BROWN, RONELL LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/18/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-03 11:17:00
|Court Case
|5902022206832
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HAMILTON, ALVIN L
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/29/1975
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-03 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022206769
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DUNMORE, TARRESE KEVIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/10/2002
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-03 14:13:00
|Court Case
|5902022206762
|Charge Description
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|JACKSON, ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/31/1981
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-03 12:15:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RUSHING, MICHAEL JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/1/1980
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-03 16:12:00
|Court Case
|5902022206770
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00