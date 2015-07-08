Below are the Union County arrests for 03-03-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Davis, Deon Dominique
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Flee/Elude, Fict Reg Card) (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Poss Of Firearm,Carry Consealed, (F), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Speeding) (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Injury To Rp,Dis Conduct) (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Contributing Del Of Juv) (M), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Injury To Pp) (M), 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Marij,Poss Marij Para) (M), 11) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Marij, Poss Marij Para) (M), And 12) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (Discharge Weapon Into Occupied (F),
|Description
|Davis, Deon Dominique (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (flee/elude, Fict Reg Card) (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(poss Of Firearm,carry Consealed, (F), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(speeding) (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (injury To Rp,dis Conduct) (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(contributing Del Of Juv) (M), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(injury To Pp) (M), 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Marij,poss Marij Para) (M), 11) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Marij, Poss Marij Para) (M), and 12) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (discharge Weapon Into Occupied (F), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 3/3/2022 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Austin, James Oliver
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Misdemeanor Probation Violation), M (M),
|Description
|Austin, James Oliver (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (misdemeanor Probation Violation), M (M), at 400-BLK Street, Mecklenburg, NC, on 3/3/2022 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Callahan, Shannon W
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Callahan, Shannon W (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 3/3/2022 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, M S
|Name
|Richardson, Carlie
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misdemeanor Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Carlie (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misdemeanor Larceny), M (M), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 3/3/2022 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Brown, Jason
|Arrest Date
|03/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Brown, Jason (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/3/2022 14:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|03-03-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (B /F/03) VICTIM of Sex Offense With Child – 1st Deg (C), at [Address], between 00:00, 3/1/2022 and 00:00, 3/2/2022. Reported: 09:20, 3/3/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C