Charge

1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Flee/Elude, Fict Reg Card) (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Poss Of Firearm,Carry Consealed, (F), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Speeding) (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Injury To Rp,Dis Conduct) (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Contributing Del Of Juv) (M), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Injury To Pp) (M), 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Marij,Poss Marij Para) (M), 11) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Marij, Poss Marij Para) (M), And 12) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (Discharge Weapon Into Occupied (F),