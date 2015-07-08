Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-04-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SMITH, MYRNA MARIE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/31/1977
Height 5.8
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-04 02:01:00
Court Case 5902022206909
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name MOBLEY, JEREMIAH DONQUISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/2/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-04 02:51:00
Court Case 5902022206914
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BEY, NAJEEB
Arrest Type
DOB 9/17/1983
Height 6.3
Weight 241
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-04 08:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DEERE, LAZAYA JANAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/3/2001
Height 4.11
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-04 05:28:00
Court Case 5902022206920
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, JARRETT KENYAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/26/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-04 04:01:00
Court Case 5902022206921
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GIBSON, MALIK LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/28/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 173
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-04 08:03:00
Court Case 5902022206932
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount