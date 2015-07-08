Below are the Union County arrests for 03-04-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Walker, Christopher Diantae
Arrest Date 03/04/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F),
Description Walker, Christopher Diantae (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2022 09:36.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Society VICTIM of Driving While Impaired
Arrest Date 03-04-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Driving While Impaired (C), at 300-BLK S M L King Jr Blvd/waxhaw Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 00:48, 3/4/2022 and 00:49, 3/4/2022. Reported: 00:49, 3/4/2022.
Arresting Officer Self, J B

Name Rowe, Stephen Edward
Arrest Date 03/04/2022
Court Case 202201308
Charge Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Rowe, Stephen Edward (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2022 10:19.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
Arrest Date 03-04-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 01:16, 3/4/2022 and 01:17, 3/4/2022. Reported: 01:17, 3/4/2022.
Arresting Officer Robinson, M

Name Soto-moreno, Efrin Ivan
Arrest Date 03/04/2022
Court Case 202200186
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Soto-moreno, Efrin Ivan (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 3500-BLK Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd/deer Creek Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/4/2022 11:56.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, R

Name Threatt, Darius Dashawn
Arrest Date 03/04/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Order For Arrest Civil (M),
Description Threatt, Darius Dashawn (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Order For Arrest Civil (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2022 13:11.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T