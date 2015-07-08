Below are the Union County arrests for 03-04-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Walker, Christopher Diantae
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F),
|Description
|Walker, Christopher Diantae (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2022 09:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Driving While Impaired
|Arrest Date
|03-04-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Driving While Impaired (C), at 300-BLK S M L King Jr Blvd/waxhaw Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 00:48, 3/4/2022 and 00:49, 3/4/2022. Reported: 00:49, 3/4/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B
|Name
|Rowe, Stephen Edward
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2022
|Court Case
|202201308
|Charge
|Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Rowe, Stephen Edward (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2022 10:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|03-04-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 01:16, 3/4/2022 and 01:17, 3/4/2022. Reported: 01:17, 3/4/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Robinson, M
|Name
|Soto-moreno, Efrin Ivan
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2022
|Court Case
|202200186
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Soto-moreno, Efrin Ivan (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 3500-BLK Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd/deer Creek Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/4/2022 11:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, R
|Name
|Threatt, Darius Dashawn
|Arrest Date
|03/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Order For Arrest Civil (M),
|Description
|Threatt, Darius Dashawn (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Order For Arrest Civil (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/4/2022 13:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T