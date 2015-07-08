Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-05-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name VARALLO, TABITHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/26/1977
Height 4.11
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-05 13:12:00
Court Case 5902022207030
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name RAY, JOHNATHAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/28/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-05 15:07:00
Court Case 5902022204405
Charge Description FELONY CONVERSION
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name INSCORE, EARL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/8/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-05 13:15:00
Court Case 5902022207071
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MCREYNOLDS, CANDICE BROOKE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/17/1989
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-05 00:18:00
Court Case 5902022207040
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name OLIVER, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/27/1993
Height 6.2
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-05 15:41:00
Court Case 5902022207070
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name ACOSTA-DE-LOPEZ, NILCIA ESPERANZA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/16/1967
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-05 01:24:00
Court Case 5902022207043
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00