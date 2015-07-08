Below are the Union County arrests for 03-05-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Herold, Brandon Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Child Support) (M),
|Description
|Herold, Brandon Nicholas (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(child Support) (M), at 3300-BLK Mistywood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2022 14:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Fincher, P C
|Name
|Jones, Nicholas Tyler
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired ), M (M),
|Description
|Jones, Nicholas Tyler (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired ), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2022 14:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Thomas, Mario
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2022
|Court Case
|202201381
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Mario (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2022 17:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Barrett, Isaiah Zyquan
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2022
|Court Case
|202201383
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Barrett, Isaiah Zyquan (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Ccw (M), at 800-BLK Burke St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2022 20:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Spencer, Corie Raynard
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2022
|Court Case
|202201383
|Charge
|Ccw (M),
|Description
|Spencer, Corie Raynard (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 800-BLK Burke St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2022 20:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Grice, Josh David
|Arrest Date
|03/05/2022
|Court Case
|202201602
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Grice, Josh David (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK E Park Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/5/2022 20:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J