Below are the Union County arrests for 03-05-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Herold, Brandon Nicholas
Arrest Date 03/05/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Child Support) (M),
Description Herold, Brandon Nicholas (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(child Support) (M), at 3300-BLK Mistywood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2022 14:08.
Arresting Officer Fincher, P C

Name Jones, Nicholas Tyler
Arrest Date 03/05/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired ), M (M),
Description Jones, Nicholas Tyler (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired ), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2022 14:40.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Thomas, Mario
Arrest Date 03/05/2022
Court Case 202201381
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Thomas, Mario (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2022 17:26.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Barrett, Isaiah Zyquan
Arrest Date 03/05/2022
Court Case 202201383
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Ccw (M),
Description Barrett, Isaiah Zyquan (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Ccw (M), at 800-BLK Burke St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2022 20:35.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Spencer, Corie Raynard
Arrest Date 03/05/2022
Court Case 202201383
Charge Ccw (M),
Description Spencer, Corie Raynard (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 800-BLK Burke St, Monroe, NC, on 3/5/2022 20:36.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Grice, Josh David
Arrest Date 03/05/2022
Court Case 202201602
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Grice, Josh David (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK E Park Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/5/2022 20:43.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J