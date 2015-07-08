Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-06-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RODRIGUEZ-VALLE, GERSON YOHAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/16/1999
Height 5.6
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-06 00:15:00
Court Case 5902022207129
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MORGAN, DANIEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/22/1981
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-06 07:52:00
Court Case 5902022207152
Charge Description LARCENY MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BARTRAM, SERENITY NYISHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/18/1999
Height 5.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-06 02:14:00
Court Case 5902022207132
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name RUCKER, KELLY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/4/1963
Height 5.11
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-06 07:35:00
Court Case 8002020052688
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BRANNUM, COREY MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/30/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-06 01:30:00
Court Case 5902022207134
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MASSEY, SHERROD JAMAL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/15/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-06 09:51:00
Court Case 3502020059864
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 5000.00