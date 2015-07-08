Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-06-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RODRIGUEZ-VALLE, GERSON YOHAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/16/1999
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-06 00:15:00
|Court Case
|5902022207129
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MORGAN, DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/22/1981
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-06 07:52:00
|Court Case
|5902022207152
|Charge Description
|LARCENY MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|BARTRAM, SERENITY NYISHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/18/1999
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-06 02:14:00
|Court Case
|5902022207132
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RUCKER, KELLY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/4/1963
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-06 07:35:00
|Court Case
|8002020052688
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BRANNUM, COREY MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/30/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-06 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022207134
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MASSEY, SHERROD JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/15/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-06 09:51:00
|Court Case
|3502020059864
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00