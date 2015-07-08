Below are the Union County arrests for 03-06-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Vendruscolo, Ana Carolina
|03/06/2022
|202201391
|Simple Assault (M),
|Vendruscolo, Ana Carolina (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1900-BLK Varesk Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2022 02:37.
|Helms, S
|Clyburn, Shawnquavis Develle
|03/06/2022
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Show Cause) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Possesion Of Cocaine) (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Firearm By Felon) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Probation Violation) (F), And 5) Probation Violation (F),
|Clyburn, Shawnquavis Develle (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(show Cause) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(possesion Of Cocaine) (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(firearm By Felon) (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(probation Violation) (F), and 5) Probation Violation (F), at Gaston County Jail, Gastonia, NC, on 3/6/2022 03:04.
|Robinson, Daniel Arnell
|03/06/2022
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Probation Violation (M), And 3) Probation Violation (M),
|Robinson, Daniel Arnell (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Probation Violation (M), and 3) Probation Violation (M), at 700-BLK Pinecliff Ct, Stallings, NC, on 3/6/2022 08:32.
|Weeks, S C
|Short, Marquis Jaquan
|03/06/2022
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Injury To Real Property), M (M),
|Short, Marquis Jaquan (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(injury To Real Property), M (M), at 900-BLK Palisade Cir, Rockingham, NC, on 3/6/2022 09:42.
|Strickland, J R
|Cureton, Steven Geoffrey
|03/06/2022
|Writ (Child Support Hearing) (M),
|Cureton, Steven Geoffrey (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Writ (child Support Hearing) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2022 11:00.
|Eubanks, C A
|Brown, Charles Sentelle
|03/06/2022
|Writ (F),
|Brown, Charles Sentelle (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/6/2022 11:00.
|Eubanks, C A