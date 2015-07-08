Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-07-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COLEMAN, EDUARDO FERNANDAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/25/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-07 09:30:00
Court Case 5902021200176
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name NEAL, OCTAVIUS MAURICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/21/1982
Height 6.3
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-07 12:30:00
Court Case 5902021236535
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HARRIS, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/30/1968
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-07 10:19:00
Court Case 5902022207272
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name FELDER, IYASIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/12/2001
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-07 15:50:00
Court Case 5902021240605
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name MCQUEEN, DEMETRIAE LYNDELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/2/1973
Height 6.2
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-07 00:52:00
Court Case 5902022206167
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MCMURRAY, RODNEY LIONEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/18/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 178
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-07 10:55:00
Court Case 5902021211824
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount