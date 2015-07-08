Description

Thomas, Jordan Edward (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Mv (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Discharging A Firearm In City Limits (M), 5) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), and 6) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2022 11:20.