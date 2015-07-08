Below are the Union County arrests for 03-07-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rosa, Justin Anthony
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2022
|Court Case
|202200219
|Charge
|1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Rosa, Justin Anthony (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at Chestnut Pkwy/e Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, on 3/7/2022 01:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Pittman, R R
|Name
|Thomas, Jordan Edward
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Mv (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Discharging A Firearm In City Limits (M), 5) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), And 6) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Jordan Edward (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Mv (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Discharging A Firearm In City Limits (M), 5) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), and 6) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2022 11:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|Clark, Darius Raytez
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) True Bill Of Indictment(Pwisd Heroin,Sell Sch I Cs, Deliver (F) And 2) True Bill Of Indictment(Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv,Contributing (F),
|Description
|Clark, Darius Raytez (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment(pwisd Heroin,sell Sch I Cs, Deliver (F) and 2) True Bill Of Indictment(flee/elude Arrest W/mv,contributing (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 3/7/2022 11:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Dial, Amanda Danielle
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Extradition/Fugitave Oth State) (F),
|Description
|Dial, Amanda Danielle (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (extradition/fugitave Oth State) (F), at 9600-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/w South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/7/2022 11:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Bonney, W
|Name
|Dial, Amanda Danielle
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
|Description
|Dial, Amanda Danielle (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2022 13:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Smith, Rodney Maurice
|Arrest Date
|03/07/2022
|Court Case
|202201411
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Smith, Rodney Maurice (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2022 13:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T