Below are the Union County arrests for 03-07-2022.

Name Rosa, Justin Anthony
Arrest Date 03/07/2022
Court Case 202200219
Charge 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Rosa, Justin Anthony (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at Chestnut Pkwy/e Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, on 3/7/2022 01:37.
Arresting Officer Pittman, R R

Name Thomas, Jordan Edward
Arrest Date 03/07/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Mv (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Discharging A Firearm In City Limits (M), 5) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), And 6) Probation Violation (F),
Description Thomas, Jordan Edward (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Mv (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Discharging A Firearm In City Limits (M), 5) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), and 6) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2022 11:20.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J

Name Clark, Darius Raytez
Arrest Date 03/07/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) True Bill Of Indictment(Pwisd Heroin,Sell Sch I Cs, Deliver (F) And 2) True Bill Of Indictment(Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv,Contributing (F),
Description Clark, Darius Raytez (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment(pwisd Heroin,sell Sch I Cs, Deliver (F) and 2) True Bill Of Indictment(flee/elude Arrest W/mv,contributing (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 3/7/2022 11:48.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Dial, Amanda Danielle
Arrest Date 03/07/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Extradition/Fugitave Oth State) (F),
Description Dial, Amanda Danielle (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (extradition/fugitave Oth State) (F), at 9600-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/w South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/7/2022 11:51.
Arresting Officer Bonney, W

Name Dial, Amanda Danielle
Arrest Date 03/07/2022
Court Case
Charge Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
Description Dial, Amanda Danielle (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2022 13:23.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Smith, Rodney Maurice
Arrest Date 03/07/2022
Court Case 202201411
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Smith, Rodney Maurice (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 3/7/2022 13:56.
Arresting Officer Shea, T