Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-09-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MARTINEZ-SALAZAR, DIEGO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/29/1999
Height 6.1
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-09 07:12:00
Court Case 5902022207404
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GUNTER, BRANDON JOE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/1/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 178
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-09 15:46:00
Court Case 1202020054767
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GRAHAM, TERRELL
Arrest Type
DOB 10/16/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-09 10:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MORALES-CERRATO, JESUS HUMBERTO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/25/1981
Height 5.5
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-09 14:00:00
Court Case 5902022207256
Charge Description OBTAIN CS BY FRAUD/FORGERY (F)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MEDLIN, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/14/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-09 08:33:00
Court Case 5902022206894
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name PIERCE, NATHANIEL LAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/4/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-09 14:30:00
Court Case 5902022206468
Charge Description FAIL RETURN HIRED MV >$4000
Bond Amount 2500.00