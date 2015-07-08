Below are the Union County arrests for 03-09-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ceballos, Jesus Almotes
Arrest Date 03/09/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Ceballos, Jesus Almotes (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 200-BLK East Union, Marshville, NC, on 3/9/2022 13:03.
Arresting Officer Moore, A N

Name Roberts, Odarious Jamel
Arrest Date 03/09/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired) (M),
Description Roberts, Odarious Jamel (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2022 13:44.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Myers, Frances Maye
Arrest Date 03/09/2022
Court Case 202201469
Charge Att Break Or Enter Bldg (M) (M),
Description Myers, Frances Maye (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Att Break Or Enter Bldg (m) (M), at 200-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2022 14:08.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Thurman, Cody Bryce
Arrest Date 03/09/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Burglary-1St Degree (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), And 4) Larceny-Firearm (F),
Description Thurman, Cody Bryce (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burglary-1st Degree (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), and 4) Larceny-firearm (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2022 15:20.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Ott, Robert David
Arrest Date 03/09/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Ott, Robert David (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2022 15:20.
Arresting Officer Wallace, C M

Name Blakeney, Makayla
Arrest Date 03/09/2022
Court Case 202201473
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Pdp), M (M),
Description Blakeney, Makayla (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(pdp), M (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2022 16:23.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A