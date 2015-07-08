Below are the Union County arrests for 03-09-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ceballos, Jesus Almotes
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Ceballos, Jesus Almotes (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 200-BLK East Union, Marshville, NC, on 3/9/2022 13:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A N
|Name
|Roberts, Odarious Jamel
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired) (M),
|Description
|Roberts, Odarious Jamel (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2022 13:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Myers, Frances Maye
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2022
|Court Case
|202201469
|Charge
|Att Break Or Enter Bldg (M) (M),
|Description
|Myers, Frances Maye (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Att Break Or Enter Bldg (m) (M), at 200-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2022 14:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Thurman, Cody Bryce
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Burglary-1St Degree (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), And 4) Larceny-Firearm (F),
|Description
|Thurman, Cody Bryce (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burglary-1st Degree (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), and 4) Larceny-firearm (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2022 15:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Ott, Robert David
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Ott, Robert David (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2022 15:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, C M
|Name
|Blakeney, Makayla
|Arrest Date
|03/09/2022
|Court Case
|202201473
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Pdp), M (M),
|Description
|Blakeney, Makayla (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(pdp), M (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 3/9/2022 16:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A