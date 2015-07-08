Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-10-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name QUINN, AUNJANEE EUGENA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/17/1996
Height 5.0
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-10 00:33:00
Court Case 5902022204021
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name POWELL, ALAN REID
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/21/1993
Height 6.3
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-10 10:45:00
Court Case 5902022206553
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name WALLACE, ROBERT LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/26/1983
Height 6.1
Weight 191
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-10 13:50:00
Court Case 5902022206931
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (F)
Bond Amount

Name SADLER, TATIANA MAGALY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/16/1997
Height 5.2
Weight 192
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-10 00:20:00
Court Case 3502021061543
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SIDBURY, ELIJAH SHERROD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/3/1999
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-10 09:50:00
Court Case 5902021235173
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BAILEY, LORENA MARIE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/5/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-10 15:40:00
Court Case 3502021714518
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00