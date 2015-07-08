Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-10-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|QUINN, AUNJANEE EUGENA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/17/1996
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-10 00:33:00
|Court Case
|5902022204021
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|POWELL, ALAN REID
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/21/1993
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-10 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902022206553
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|WALLACE, ROBERT LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/26/1983
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|191
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-10 13:50:00
|Court Case
|5902022206931
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (F)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SADLER, TATIANA MAGALY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/16/1997
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|192
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-10 00:20:00
|Court Case
|3502021061543
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SIDBURY, ELIJAH SHERROD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/3/1999
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-10 09:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021235173
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BAILEY, LORENA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/5/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-10 15:40:00
|Court Case
|3502021714518
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00