Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-11-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PARKER, MARQUEL D
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/3/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-11 00:20:00
Court Case 5902022207638
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name DINGLE, ASHLY NICOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/27/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-11 09:45:00
Court Case 3502021717633
Charge Description OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name ERVIN, TAMARA YVETTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/2/1982
Height 5.10
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-11 14:25:00
Court Case 5902022204272
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 3750.00

Name RICKETTS, TIFFANY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/24/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-11 01:20:00
Court Case 5902022207623
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SMITH, KENARD NELSON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/23/1975
Height 5.9
Weight 255
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-11 10:05:00
Court Case 5902000029236
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name FOY, BLAINE ASHTON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/6/1973
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-11 16:24:00
Court Case 1202021052701
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 4500.00