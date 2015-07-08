Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-11-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PARKER, MARQUEL D
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/3/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-11 00:20:00
|Court Case
|5902022207638
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DINGLE, ASHLY NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/27/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-11 09:45:00
|Court Case
|3502021717633
|Charge Description
|OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|ERVIN, TAMARA YVETTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/2/1982
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-11 14:25:00
|Court Case
|5902022204272
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3750.00
|Name
|RICKETTS, TIFFANY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/24/1996
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-11 01:20:00
|Court Case
|5902022207623
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SMITH, KENARD NELSON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/23/1975
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|255
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-11 10:05:00
|Court Case
|5902000029236
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|FOY, BLAINE ASHTON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/6/1973
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-11 16:24:00
|Court Case
|1202021052701
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|4500.00