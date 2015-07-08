Below are the Union County arrests for 03-11-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Reed, Ebony Shamone
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Reed, Ebony Shamone (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2022 10:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Cureton, Leonard
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2022
|Court Case
|202201510
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Second Degree Trespass), M (M),
|Description
|Cureton, Leonard (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (second Degree Trespass), M (M), at 5000-BLK Myers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2022 14:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Stegall, Christopher Dylan
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Sell Heroin,Sell/Del Sch Ii,Pdp (F),
|Description
|Stegall, Christopher Dylan (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (sell Heroin,sell/del Sch Ii,pdp (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2022 14:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Andrade, H J
|Name
|Shearin, Neely Allen
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2022
|Court Case
|202104920
|Charge
|1) Exploit Disabled/Elder Trust (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Identity Theft (F), And 4) Embezzlement >=$100,000 (F),
|Description
|Shearin, Neely Allen (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Exploit Disabled/elder Trust (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Identity Theft (F), and 4) Embezzlement >=$100,000 (F), at 5600-BLK Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/11/2022 15:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, K G
|Name
|Andon, Rebeca
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2022
|Court Case
|202201517
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Andon, Rebeca (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 1200-BLK Cherry St, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2022 16:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Oxendine, Joshua Wendell
|Arrest Date
|03/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Sell/Deliver Heroin (F), 2) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 3) Pwimsd Heroin (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 6) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Oxendine, Joshua Wendell (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 2) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 3) Pwimsd Heroin (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2022 19:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E