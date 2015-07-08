Description

Oxendine, Joshua Wendell (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 2) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 3) Pwimsd Heroin (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2022 19:50.