Below are the Union County arrests for 03-11-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Reed, Ebony Shamone
Arrest Date 03/11/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Reed, Ebony Shamone (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2022 10:54.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Cureton, Leonard
Arrest Date 03/11/2022
Court Case 202201510
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Second Degree Trespass), M (M),
Description Cureton, Leonard (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (second Degree Trespass), M (M), at 5000-BLK Myers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2022 14:15.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Stegall, Christopher Dylan
Arrest Date 03/11/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Sell Heroin,Sell/Del Sch Ii,Pdp (F),
Description Stegall, Christopher Dylan (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (sell Heroin,sell/del Sch Ii,pdp (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2022 14:26.
Arresting Officer Andrade, H J

Name Shearin, Neely Allen
Arrest Date 03/11/2022
Court Case 202104920
Charge 1) Exploit Disabled/Elder Trust (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Identity Theft (F), And 4) Embezzlement >=$100,000 (F),
Description Shearin, Neely Allen (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Exploit Disabled/elder Trust (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Identity Theft (F), and 4) Embezzlement >=$100,000 (F), at 5600-BLK Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/11/2022 15:17.
Arresting Officer Moore, K G

Name Andon, Rebeca
Arrest Date 03/11/2022
Court Case 202201517
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Andon, Rebeca (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 1200-BLK Cherry St, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2022 16:17.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Oxendine, Joshua Wendell
Arrest Date 03/11/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Sell/Deliver Heroin (F), 2) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 3) Pwimsd Heroin (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 6) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Oxendine, Joshua Wendell (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell/deliver Heroin (F), 2) Pwisd Within 1000 Feet School Zone (F), 3) Pwimsd Heroin (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 6) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/11/2022 19:50.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E