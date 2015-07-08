Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-12-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|TOWNSEND, LAQUAYSHA SANTRESE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/15/1985
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-12 06:55:00
|Court Case
|5902022207800
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|COWANS, EMARI RASHARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/6/1986
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-12 10:54:00
|Court Case
|5902022205546
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|ARROYO, JOSIAH ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/29/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-12 11:06:00
|Court Case
|5902022207805
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|EL, DEHUG HADUN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/17/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-12 17:15:00
|Court Case
|5902022207604
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MONTEITH, CORNASIA DESIREE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/3/2001
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-12 14:39:00
|Court Case
|5902022207719
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BROWN, RONELL LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/18/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|182
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-12 00:35:00
|Court Case
|5902022207782
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00