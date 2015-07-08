Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-12-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TOWNSEND, LAQUAYSHA SANTRESE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/15/1985
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-12 06:55:00
Court Case 5902022207800
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name COWANS, EMARI RASHARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/6/1986
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-12 10:54:00
Court Case 5902022205546
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name ARROYO, JOSIAH ANTHONY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/29/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-12 11:06:00
Court Case 5902022207805
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name EL, DEHUG HADUN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/17/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-12 17:15:00
Court Case 5902022207604
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MONTEITH, CORNASIA DESIREE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/3/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-12 14:39:00
Court Case 5902022207719
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, RONELL LAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/18/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 182
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-12 00:35:00
Court Case 5902022207782
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00