Below are the Union County arrests for 03-12-2022.

Name Richardson, Jovon Leshon
Arrest Date 03/12/2022
Court Case 202201546
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi, Dwlr) (M), 2) A&A Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Richardson, Jovon Leshon (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi, Dwlr) (M), 2) A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK Lydia St/cherry St, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2022 21:12.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Ramsey, John Christopher
Arrest Date 03/12/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Ramsey, John Christopher (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1700-BLK E Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2022 21:46.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Polk, Quentin Eugene
Arrest Date 03/12/2022
Court Case 202201547
Charge Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
Description Polk, Quentin Eugene (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2022 21:58.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Gomez, Martin
Arrest Date 03/12/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Gomez, Martin (H /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 74/ Southerland, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2022 00:19.
Arresting Officer Greene, M S