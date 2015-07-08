Below are the Union County arrests for 03-12-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Richardson, Jovon Leshon
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2022
|Court Case
|202201546
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi, Dwlr) (M), 2) A&A Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Jovon Leshon (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi, Dwlr) (M), 2) A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK Lydia St/cherry St, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2022 21:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Ramsey, John Christopher
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Ramsey, John Christopher (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1700-BLK E Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2022 21:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Polk, Quentin Eugene
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2022
|Court Case
|202201547
|Charge
|Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
|Description
|Polk, Quentin Eugene (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2022 21:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Gomez, Martin
|Arrest Date
|03/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Gomez, Martin (H /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 74/ Southerland, Monroe, NC, on 3/12/2022 00:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, M S