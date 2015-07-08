Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-13-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HERNANDEZ, JUAN JOSE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/2/1993
Height 6.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-13 03:30:00
Court Case 5902022207869
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name LATHEN-THOMPSON, JACOBY ALLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/18/1997
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-13 17:25:00
Court Case 5902022207904
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, ROBERT CLINTON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/15/1977
Height 5.5
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-13 04:00:00
Court Case 5902022207874
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name RESTREPO, WILLIAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/21/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-13 08:30:00
Court Case 5902022206745
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name CHERRY, ROBERT EUGENE-GERMAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/28/1976
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-13 11:00:00
Court Case 5902021232092
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HOLLINS, ALFRED DOUGLAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/6/1970
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-13 00:38:00
Court Case 5902022207853
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00