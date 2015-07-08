Below are the Union County arrests for 03-13-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ollenberger, Frances Michelle
Arrest Date 03/13/2022
Court Case 202201813
Charge Misuse Of 911 System (M),
Description Ollenberger, Frances Michelle (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 4000-BLK Paddle Wheel Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/13/2022 23:19.
Arresting Officer Hubbard, K N

Name Chitop Tzoc, Santos
Arrest Date 03/13/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired, M (M),
Description Chitop Tzoc, Santos (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at Highway 74, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2022 00:12.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E

Name Black, Tiffany Burr
Arrest Date 03/13/2022
Court Case 202201795
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Black, Tiffany Burr (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2000-BLK Salmon River Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2022 00:13.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Green, Brian Oneal
Arrest Date 03/13/2022
Court Case 202201796
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Green, Brian Oneal (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 3200-BLK Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/13/2022 00:40.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Martin, Elijah William
Arrest Date 03/13/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Martin, Elijah William (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at New Salem, Marshville, NC, on 3/13/2022 01:27.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Callahan, Shannon W
Arrest Date 03/13/2022
Court Case
Charge Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Callahan, Shannon W (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2022 09:17.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E