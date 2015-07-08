Below are the Union County arrests for 03-13-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ollenberger, Frances Michelle
|Arrest Date
|03/13/2022
|Court Case
|202201813
|Charge
|Misuse Of 911 System (M),
|Description
|Ollenberger, Frances Michelle (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 4000-BLK Paddle Wheel Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/13/2022 23:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Hubbard, K N
|Name
|Chitop Tzoc, Santos
|Arrest Date
|03/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired, M (M),
|Description
|Chitop Tzoc, Santos (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at Highway 74, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2022 00:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Black, Tiffany Burr
|Arrest Date
|03/13/2022
|Court Case
|202201795
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Black, Tiffany Burr (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2000-BLK Salmon River Dr, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2022 00:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Green, Brian Oneal
|Arrest Date
|03/13/2022
|Court Case
|202201796
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Green, Brian Oneal (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 3200-BLK Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/13/2022 00:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Martin, Elijah William
|Arrest Date
|03/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Martin, Elijah William (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at New Salem, Marshville, NC, on 3/13/2022 01:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Callahan, Shannon W
|Arrest Date
|03/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Callahan, Shannon W (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/13/2022 09:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E