Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-14-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DAVIS, JASSMA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/26/1985
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|136
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-14 02:20:00
|Court Case
|5902019244928
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|BROWN, TRAVIS JAMEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/16/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-14 09:18:00
|Court Case
|5902022207961
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GILMORE, JOSEPH EMANUEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/3/1993
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-14 10:48:00
|Court Case
|5902022207996
|Charge Description
|UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SMITH, DESHAWN MARTEZ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/4/1996
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-14 01:05:00
|Court Case
|5902020219633
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|COARD, ELIJAH MARQUISE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/25/1999
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-14 11:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021213505
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BENNETT, TONTAY
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|2/28/1998
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-14 17:42:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Term
|Bond Amount