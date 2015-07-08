Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-14-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIS, JASSMA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/26/1985
Height 5.5
Weight 136
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-14 02:20:00
Court Case 5902019244928
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name BROWN, TRAVIS JAMEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/16/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-14 09:18:00
Court Case 5902022207961
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GILMORE, JOSEPH EMANUEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/3/1993
Height 6.4
Weight 265
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-14 10:48:00
Court Case 5902022207996
Charge Description UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SMITH, DESHAWN MARTEZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/4/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-14 01:05:00
Court Case 5902020219633
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name COARD, ELIJAH MARQUISE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/25/1999
Height 6.1
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-14 11:45:00
Court Case 5902021213505
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount

Name BENNETT, TONTAY
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 2/28/1998
Height 6.3
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-14 17:42:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount