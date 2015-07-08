Below are the Union County arrests for 03-14-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Orr, Denzel Antonio
Arrest Date 03/14/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Electronic Monitoring Violation(Cons Rob) (M), 2) Electronic Monitoring Violation(Rwdw) (M), 3) Electronic Monitoring Violation(Poss Stolen Fire) (M), 4) Electronic Monitoring Violation(Rwdw) (M), 5) Electronic Monitoring Violation(Rwdw) (M), And 6) Electronic Monitoring Violation(Rwdw) (M),
Description Orr, Denzel Antonio (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Electronic Monitoring Violation(cons Rob) (M), 2) Electronic Monitoring Violation(rwdw) (M), 3) Electronic Monitoring Violation(poss Stolen Fire) (M), 4) Electronic Monitoring Violation(rwdw) (M), 5) Electronic Monitoring Violation(rwdw) (M), and 6) Electronic Monitoring Violation(rwdw) (M), at 3700-BLK Avondale Ln, Monroe, NC, on 3/14/2022 22:29.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Rabun-fisher, Michel Chase
Arrest Date 03-14-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Rabun-fisher, Michel Chase (W /M/39) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Nc 16/waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, on 3/14/2022.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Thortsen, Hannah
Arrest Date 03-14-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Thortsen, Hannah (W /F/21) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Nc 16/cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, on 3/14/2022.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 03-14-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 2700-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/carroll St, Monroe, NC, between 01:18, 3/14/2022 and 01:19, 3/14/2022. Reported: 01:19, 3/14/2022.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Society VICTIM of Pwisd Cocaine
Arrest Date 03-14-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Pwisd Cocaine (C), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 02:02, 3/14/2022 and 02:03, 3/14/2022. Reported: 02:03, 3/14/2022.
Arresting Officer Robinson, M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Attempted Suicide
Arrest Date 03-14-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Attempted Suicide (C), at [Address], between 02:49, 3/14/2022 and 02:50, 3/14/2022. Reported: 02:50, 3/14/2022.
Arresting Officer Roman, O