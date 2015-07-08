Below are the Union County arrests for 03-14-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Orr, Denzel Antonio
|Arrest Date
|03/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Electronic Monitoring Violation(Cons Rob) (M), 2) Electronic Monitoring Violation(Rwdw) (M), 3) Electronic Monitoring Violation(Poss Stolen Fire) (M), 4) Electronic Monitoring Violation(Rwdw) (M), 5) Electronic Monitoring Violation(Rwdw) (M), And 6) Electronic Monitoring Violation(Rwdw) (M),
|Description
|Orr, Denzel Antonio (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Electronic Monitoring Violation(cons Rob) (M), 2) Electronic Monitoring Violation(rwdw) (M), 3) Electronic Monitoring Violation(poss Stolen Fire) (M), 4) Electronic Monitoring Violation(rwdw) (M), 5) Electronic Monitoring Violation(rwdw) (M), and 6) Electronic Monitoring Violation(rwdw) (M), at 3700-BLK Avondale Ln, Monroe, NC, on 3/14/2022 22:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Rabun-fisher, Michel Chase
|Arrest Date
|03-14-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rabun-fisher, Michel Chase (W /M/39) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Nc 16/waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, on 3/14/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Thortsen, Hannah
|Arrest Date
|03-14-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Thortsen, Hannah (W /F/21) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Nc 16/cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, on 3/14/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|03-14-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 2700-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/carroll St, Monroe, NC, between 01:18, 3/14/2022 and 01:19, 3/14/2022. Reported: 01:19, 3/14/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Pwisd Cocaine
|Arrest Date
|03-14-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Pwisd Cocaine (C), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 02:02, 3/14/2022 and 02:03, 3/14/2022. Reported: 02:03, 3/14/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Robinson, M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Attempted Suicide
|Arrest Date
|03-14-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Attempted Suicide (C), at [Address], between 02:49, 3/14/2022 and 02:50, 3/14/2022. Reported: 02:50, 3/14/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O