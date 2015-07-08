Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-15-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SMITH, KELVIN MILTON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/31/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-15 01:00:00
Court Case 5902022208044
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (M)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WEST, ALEXANDER JERMONE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/10/1968
Height 6.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-15 09:06:00
Court Case 5902022207709
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BELK, MICHELLE DENISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/15/1992
Height 5.4
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-15 15:15:00
Court Case 5902022206231
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name MOSLEY, ALBERT LORD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/25/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-15 00:37:00
Court Case 3502021703536
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name JOHNSON, DONQUAVIS DESHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/23/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-15 10:15:00
Court Case 5902022207713
Charge Description MAL CONDUCT BY PRIS/EXPOSE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HUDSON, BOBBY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/15/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 243
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-15 14:09:00
Court Case 5902022208132
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 2000.00