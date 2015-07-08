Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-15-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SMITH, KELVIN MILTON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/31/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-15 01:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022208044
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (M)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WEST, ALEXANDER JERMONE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/10/1968
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-15 09:06:00
|Court Case
|5902022207709
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BELK, MICHELLE DENISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/15/1992
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-15 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902022206231
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MOSLEY, ALBERT LORD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/25/1985
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-15 00:37:00
|Court Case
|3502021703536
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, DONQUAVIS DESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/23/2001
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-15 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902022207713
|Charge Description
|MAL CONDUCT BY PRIS/EXPOSE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HUDSON, BOBBY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/15/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|243
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-15 14:09:00
|Court Case
|5902022208132
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|2000.00