Below are the Union County arrests for 03-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Duncan, Erin Colleen
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Contempt Of Court (M),
|Description
|Duncan, Erin Colleen (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Contempt Of Court (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2022 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Jenkins, Demonte Leonard C
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2022
|Court Case
|202201861
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Jenkins, Demonte Leonard C (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 2400-BLK Concord Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2022 12:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Harlow, J L
|Name
|Hall, James Matthew
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2022
|Court Case
|202201444
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), And 3) Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Hall, James Matthew (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), and 3) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 3/15/2022 12:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Ibele, Logan Cole
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2022
|Court Case
|202108837
|Charge
|Murder-Second Deg (F),
|Description
|Ibele, Logan Cole (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Murder-second Deg (F), at 1100-BLK Turtle Ridge Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/15/2022 13:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Leonard, T S
|Name
|Johnson, Demont Larico
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2022
|Court Case
|202201861
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Johnson, Demont Larico (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 2400-BLK Concord Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2022 13:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Harlow, J L
|Name
|Morrison, Nicholas Payton
|Arrest Date
|03/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Morrison, Nicholas Payton (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK W Union St/n Elm St, Marshville, NC, on 3/15/2022 15:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A