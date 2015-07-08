Below are the Union County arrests for 03-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Duncan, Erin Colleen
Arrest Date 03/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Contempt Of Court (M),
Description Duncan, Erin Colleen (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Contempt Of Court (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2022 11:00.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Jenkins, Demonte Leonard C
Arrest Date 03/15/2022
Court Case 202201861
Charge Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
Description Jenkins, Demonte Leonard C (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 2400-BLK Concord Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2022 12:58.
Arresting Officer Harlow, J L

Name Hall, James Matthew
Arrest Date 03/15/2022
Court Case 202201444
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), And 3) Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Hall, James Matthew (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), and 3) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 3/15/2022 12:59.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Ibele, Logan Cole
Arrest Date 03/15/2022
Court Case 202108837
Charge Murder-Second Deg (F),
Description Ibele, Logan Cole (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Murder-second Deg (F), at 1100-BLK Turtle Ridge Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/15/2022 13:18.
Arresting Officer Leonard, T S

Name Johnson, Demont Larico
Arrest Date 03/15/2022
Court Case 202201861
Charge Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
Description Johnson, Demont Larico (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 2400-BLK Concord Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 3/15/2022 13:21.
Arresting Officer Harlow, J L

Name Morrison, Nicholas Payton
Arrest Date 03/15/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Morrison, Nicholas Payton (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK W Union St/n Elm St, Marshville, NC, on 3/15/2022 15:11.
Arresting Officer Ellison, D A