Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-16-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RANDOLPH, DAYSHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/12/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-16 09:31:00
Court Case 5902022208224
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name JONES, DONTE SHAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/2/2003
Height 5.3
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-16 13:30:00
Court Case 5902022208202
Charge Description ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name BALDWIN, EDWARD MITCHELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/14/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-16 10:17:00
Court Case 3502019061978
Charge Description MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name WILLIAMS, SHELDON
Arrest Type
DOB 7/14/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 196
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-16 16:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BAILEY, SAMUEL BURNLEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/13/1994
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-16 00:15:00
Court Case 5902022207907
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name BELL, LATRINA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/7/1993
Height 5.2
Weight 169
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-16 09:40:00
Court Case 5902022207284
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount