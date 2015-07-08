Below are the Union County arrests for 03-16-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Little, David Luther
Arrest Date 03/16/2022
Court Case
Charge Extradition/Fugitive (South Carolina), F (F),
Description Little, David Luther (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Extradition/fugitive (south Carolina), F (F), at 15800-BLK Oleander Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 3/16/2022 03:35.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Fuentes Lopez, Wilfredo Alexander
Arrest Date 03/16/2022
Court Case 202201651
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
Description Fuentes Lopez, Wilfredo Alexander (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 2600-BLK Goldmine Rd/tucker Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2022 22:12.
Arresting Officer Robinson, M

Name Simpson, Derrick Lee
Arrest Date 03/16/2022
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Simpson, Derrick Lee (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 4100-BLK Faith Church Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 3/16/2022 08:07.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Reid, Reginald Aldel
Arrest Date 03-16-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Reid, Reginald Aldel (B /M/33) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 3499 S Providence Rd/pine Oak Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/16/2022.
Arresting Officer Feige, M

Name Mcdonell, Lauren Allison
Arrest Date 03/16/2022
Court Case 202201880
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Mcdonell, Lauren Allison (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/16/2022 09:20.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs
Arrest Date 03-16-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (C), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 00:07, 3/16/2022. Reported: 00:07, 3/16/2022.
Arresting Officer Bower, L