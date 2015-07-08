Below are the Union County arrests for 03-16-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Little, David Luther
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Extradition/Fugitive (South Carolina), F (F),
|Description
|Little, David Luther (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Extradition/fugitive (south Carolina), F (F), at 15800-BLK Oleander Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 3/16/2022 03:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Fuentes Lopez, Wilfredo Alexander
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2022
|Court Case
|202201651
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Fuentes Lopez, Wilfredo Alexander (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 2600-BLK Goldmine Rd/tucker Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/16/2022 22:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Robinson, M
|Name
|Simpson, Derrick Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Simpson, Derrick Lee (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 4100-BLK Faith Church Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 3/16/2022 08:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Reid, Reginald Aldel
|Arrest Date
|03-16-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Reid, Reginald Aldel (B /M/33) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 3499 S Providence Rd/pine Oak Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/16/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Feige, M
|Name
|Mcdonell, Lauren Allison
|Arrest Date
|03/16/2022
|Court Case
|202201880
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Mcdonell, Lauren Allison (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/16/2022 09:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs
|Arrest Date
|03-16-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (C), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 00:07, 3/16/2022. Reported: 00:07, 3/16/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L