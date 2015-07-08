Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-17-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BISWA, BIRKHA BAHADUR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/30/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-17 04:01:00
Court Case 5902022208332
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name AUDAIN, GRETCHEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/27/1971
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-17 12:05:00
Court Case 5902022207745
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name HUGGINS, MAKAYLA VICTORIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/16/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-17 15:58:00
Court Case 5902022208401
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FLORES, KEVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/19/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-17 04:21:00
Court Case 5902022208334
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BLACK, JERMAINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/22/1973
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-17 10:03:00
Court Case 5902022208337
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount

Name HUNT, SEAN LUKE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/7/1992
Height 6.1
Weight 228
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-17 13:15:00
Court Case 5902022208404
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000.00