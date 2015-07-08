Below are the Union County arrests for 03-17-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Clark, Jervaris Dominque
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Clark, Jervaris Dominque (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Show Cause (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2022 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Inflicting Injury
|Arrest Date
|03-17-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (C), at [Address], between 11:45, 3/17/2022 and 11:46, 3/17/2022. Reported: 11:46, 3/17/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Sowell, Shaedaria Samon
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Sowell, Shaedaria Samon (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 900-BLK Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 3/17/2022 12:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property
|Arrest Date
|03-17-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property (C), at [Address], between 20:00, 3/16/2022 and 12:11, 3/17/2022. Reported: 12:11, 3/17/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Workman, Gina Brittany
|Arrest Date
|03/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr, & Pdp), M (M),
|Description
|Workman, Gina Brittany (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr, & Pdp), M (M), at 200-BLK W Monroe Expressway, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2022 12:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Whitmore, Carolyn
|Arrest Date
|03-17-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Whitmore, Carolyn (W /F/67) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 200-BLK E Old Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 12:32, 3/17/2022 and 12:33, 3/17/2022. Reported: 12:33, 3/17/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D