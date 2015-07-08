Below are the Union County arrests for 03-17-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Clark, Jervaris Dominque
Arrest Date 03/17/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Show Cause (M),
Description Clark, Jervaris Dominque (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Show Cause (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2022 10:50.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Inflicting Injury
Arrest Date 03-17-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (C), at [Address], between 11:45, 3/17/2022 and 11:46, 3/17/2022. Reported: 11:46, 3/17/2022.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Sowell, Shaedaria Samon
Arrest Date 03/17/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
Description Sowell, Shaedaria Samon (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 900-BLK Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 3/17/2022 12:31.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property
Arrest Date 03-17-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property (C), at [Address], between 20:00, 3/16/2022 and 12:11, 3/17/2022. Reported: 12:11, 3/17/2022.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Workman, Gina Brittany
Arrest Date 03/17/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr, & Pdp), M (M),
Description Workman, Gina Brittany (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr, & Pdp), M (M), at 200-BLK W Monroe Expressway, Monroe, NC, on 3/17/2022 12:52.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Whitmore, Carolyn
Arrest Date 03-17-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Whitmore, Carolyn (W /F/67) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 200-BLK E Old Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 12:32, 3/17/2022 and 12:33, 3/17/2022. Reported: 12:33, 3/17/2022.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D