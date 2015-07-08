Below are the Union County arrests for 03-18-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Allen, Roberta Darleen
|Arrest Date
|03/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Allen, Roberta Darleen (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Secrest Shortcut, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2022 02:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Lorite, Juan
|Arrest Date
|03/18/2022
|Court Case
|202201963
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Lorite, Juan (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5900-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/18/2022 20:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A
|Name
|Sheplar-ambroselli, Dylan Darius
|Arrest Date
|03/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Sheplar-ambroselli, Dylan Darius (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 200-BLK Howie Mine Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/18/2022 09:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Maynard, J
|Name
|Smith, Ebony Shantell
|Arrest Date
|03/18/2022
|Court Case
|202201965
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Smith, Ebony Shantell (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1700-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/18/2022 22:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Rikard, Laney
|Arrest Date
|03/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|School Attendence Violation (M),
|Description
|Rikard, Laney (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 5400-BLK Beverly Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/18/2022 10:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Covington, Patillia Bianca
|Arrest Date
|03/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Covington, Patillia Bianca (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at W Lawyers Rd/emerald Lake Dr, Stallings, NC, on 3/18/2022 22:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D