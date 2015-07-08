Below are the Union County arrests for 03-18-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Allen, Roberta Darleen
Arrest Date 03/18/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Allen, Roberta Darleen (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Secrest Shortcut, Monroe, NC, on 3/18/2022 02:38.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E

Name Lorite, Juan
Arrest Date 03/18/2022
Court Case 202201963
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Lorite, Juan (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5900-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/18/2022 20:47.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A

Name Sheplar-ambroselli, Dylan Darius
Arrest Date 03/18/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Sheplar-ambroselli, Dylan Darius (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 200-BLK Howie Mine Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 3/18/2022 09:41.
Arresting Officer Maynard, J

Name Smith, Ebony Shantell
Arrest Date 03/18/2022
Court Case 202201965
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Smith, Ebony Shantell (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1700-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 3/18/2022 22:10.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Rikard, Laney
Arrest Date 03/18/2022
Court Case
Charge School Attendence Violation (M),
Description Rikard, Laney (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 5400-BLK Beverly Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/18/2022 10:19.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Covington, Patillia Bianca
Arrest Date 03/18/2022
Court Case
Charge Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
Description Covington, Patillia Bianca (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at W Lawyers Rd/emerald Lake Dr, Stallings, NC, on 3/18/2022 22:25.
Arresting Officer Price, D