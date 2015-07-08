Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-19-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MOORE, DONOVAN JAQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/31/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-19 00:13:00
Court Case 5902022208578
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name STINSON, TORRANCE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/25/1977
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-19 15:30:00
Court Case 5902021240230
Charge Description HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name CROWELL, CHELSEA KAY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/3/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-19 01:30:00
Court Case 5902022208585
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CAMPBELL, KENNETH JOHN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/10/1960
Height 6.5
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-19 15:22:00
Court Case 1202021712980
Charge Description DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ROBINSON, SIMEON JOVAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/29/1991
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-19 03:01:00
Court Case 5902022208582
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, VINCENT KIETH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/21/1963
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-19 16:24:00
Court Case 5902022208633
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount