Below are the Union County arrests for 03-19-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Little, Leitha Ann
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Little, Leitha Ann (B /F/66) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2100-BLK Wright Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/19/2022 19:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Eudy, Hanna Caron
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2022
|Court Case
|202201730
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Eudy, Hanna Caron (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2022 22:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Chambers, Bobby Devin
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2022
|Court Case
|202201969
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Bobby Devin (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1000-BLK Avalon Pl, Stallings, NC, on 3/19/2022 00:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Jimenez, Winston Javier
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 4) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 5) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 5) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 6) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), And 6) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Jimenez, Winston Javier (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 4) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 5) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 5) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 6) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), and 6) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1000-BLK W Lawyers Rd, Fairview, NC, on 3/19/2022 01:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Rorie, Rodney Lee
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2022
|Court Case
|202201970
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), And 5) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Rodney Lee (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), and 5) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 15400-BLK W Lawyers Rd, Matthews, NC, on 3/19/2022 02:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Blansett, Michael Shane
|Arrest Date
|03/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Blansett, Michael Shane (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1100-BLK Clarksville Campground Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2022 05:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R