Below are the Union County arrests for 03-19-2022.

Name Little, Leitha Ann
Arrest Date 03/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Little, Leitha Ann (B /F/66) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2100-BLK Wright Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 3/19/2022 19:21.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Eudy, Hanna Caron
Arrest Date 03/19/2022
Court Case 202201730
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Eudy, Hanna Caron (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2022 22:43.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Chambers, Bobby Devin
Arrest Date 03/19/2022
Court Case 202201969
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Chambers, Bobby Devin (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1000-BLK Avalon Pl, Stallings, NC, on 3/19/2022 00:35.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Jimenez, Winston Javier
Arrest Date 03/19/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 4) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 5) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 5) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 6) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), And 6) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Jimenez, Winston Javier (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 4) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 5) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 5) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 6) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), and 6) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1000-BLK W Lawyers Rd, Fairview, NC, on 3/19/2022 01:58.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Rorie, Rodney Lee
Arrest Date 03/19/2022
Court Case 202201970
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), And 5) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
Description Rorie, Rodney Lee (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), and 5) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 15400-BLK W Lawyers Rd, Matthews, NC, on 3/19/2022 02:13.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Blansett, Michael Shane
Arrest Date 03/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Blansett, Michael Shane (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1100-BLK Clarksville Campground Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/19/2022 05:46.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R