Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-20-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BASEDA, PAUL DIEN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/15/1983
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-20 00:58:00
|Court Case
|5902022208665
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BRYANT, CHRISTOPHER ALVIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/31/1983
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-20 14:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022208712
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GONZALEZ, JUAN CARLOS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/15/1989
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-20 01:06:00
|Court Case
|5902022208673
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WRIGHT, HERNATTIA LASHAND
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/31/1993
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-20 15:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022208630
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BAXTER, DAVID ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/15/1975
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-20 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022208675
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GILBERT, CORTEZ DORIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/10/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-03-20 15:40:00
|Court Case
|5902022208718
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|500.00