Below are the Union County arrests for 03-20-2022.

Name Walker, Malik Andrea
Arrest Date 03/20/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Walker, Malik Andrea (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at Mecklenburg County Jail, NC, on 3/20/2022 17:30.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Calvo, Rogelio
Arrest Date 03/20/2022
Court Case 202201731
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Calvo, Rogelio (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1900-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2022 00:13.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Sanders, Frederick William
Arrest Date 03/20/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Poss Stoen Goods/Prop) (M),
Description Sanders, Frederick William (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(poss Stoen Goods/prop) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2022 17:50.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Doe, John
Arrest Date 03/20/2022
Court Case 202201731
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Doe, John (U /M/99) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2400-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2022 01:17.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Mason, Maurice Marcel
Arrest Date 03/20/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Conspire Commit Fel Larceny (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Mason, Maurice Marcel (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Conspire Commit Fel Larceny (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2022 17:50.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Santos, Rogelio
Arrest Date 03/20/2022
Court Case 202201731
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Santos, Rogelio (W /M/99) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2400-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2022 01:33.
Arresting Officer Bower, L