Below are the Union County arrests for 03-20-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Walker, Malik Andrea
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Walker, Malik Andrea (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at Mecklenburg County Jail, NC, on 3/20/2022 17:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Calvo, Rogelio
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2022
|Court Case
|202201731
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Calvo, Rogelio (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1900-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2022 00:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Sanders, Frederick William
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Poss Stoen Goods/Prop) (M),
|Description
|Sanders, Frederick William (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(poss Stoen Goods/prop) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2022 17:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Doe, John
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2022
|Court Case
|202201731
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Doe, John (U /M/99) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2400-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2022 01:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Mason, Maurice Marcel
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Conspire Commit Fel Larceny (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Mason, Maurice Marcel (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Conspire Commit Fel Larceny (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2022 17:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Santos, Rogelio
|Arrest Date
|03/20/2022
|Court Case
|202201731
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Santos, Rogelio (W /M/99) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2400-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/20/2022 01:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L