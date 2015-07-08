Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-21-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MILLIGAN, GARY LEE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/16/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-21 01:50:00
Court Case 5902022208769
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MASON, ERIC
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/15/1976
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-21 12:09:00
Court Case 5902022208848
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name JOHNSON, SHAUN JERMAINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/13/1982
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-21 15:01:00
Court Case 5902022208216
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CISNEROS, SALVADOR LEAL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/23/1983
Height 5.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-21 03:27:00
Court Case 8902001008618
Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name NORRIS, LACHASE JASHON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/4/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-21 11:05:00
Court Case 5902022208828
Charge Description A&A DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name TOWNSEND, ALFRED CLYDE
Arrest Type
DOB 4/28/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-21 17:50:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount