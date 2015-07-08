Below are the Union County arrests for 03-21-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cedio, Michael James
|Arrest Date
|03/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dss Investigation, M (M),
|Description
|Cedio, Michael James (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Dss Investigation, M (M), [Missing Address], on 3/21/2022 08:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Richardson, Ishmael
|Arrest Date
|03-21-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Richardson, Ishmael (B /M/22) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Nc 16/rea Road, Weddington, on 3/21/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Fincher, P C
|Name
|Howard, Quantario Desha
|Arrest Date
|03/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Howard, Quantario Desha (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 3/21/2022 09:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Michail, Eyob Estifanos
|Arrest Date
|03-21-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Michail, Eyob Estifanos (O /M/53) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Nc 16/rea Rd, Weddington, on 3/21/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Sigmon, Ashley Marie
|Arrest Date
|03/21/2022
|Court Case
|202201751
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Sigmon, Ashley Marie (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1000-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 3/21/2022 09:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Dang, Christy Ha
|Arrest Date
|03-21-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dang, Christy Ha (A /F/44) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Nc 16/13600 Blk Providence Rd, Weddington, on 3/21/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Kropp, J P