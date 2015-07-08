Below are the CMPD arrests for 03-22-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BELK, LARFARY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/7/1971
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-22 07:58:00
Court Case 5902022205842
Charge Description FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name GREENE, AMANDA
Arrest Type
DOB 8/21/1973
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-22 13:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JORDAN, TERRENCE TYQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/20/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 176
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-22 14:56:00
Court Case 5902022208114
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GILES, SAMAD ASMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/17/1989
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-22 07:38:00
Court Case 4002018086864
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name MORRISON, DANDRE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/29/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-22 13:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name RENFRO, JESSE ALLAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/20/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-03-22 15:08:00
Court Case 5902022208992
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (F)
Bond Amount 1500.00